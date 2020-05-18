Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 400 hotels of Almaty to resume operation soon

Alzhanova Raushan
18 May 2020, 14:06
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Starting on May 25 Almaty will resume operation of 393 hotels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty Akimat, 393 hotels with a total number of employees of more than 5 thousand people will resume operation on May 25. The hotels will also be allowed to open hotel restaurants.

Thus, starting from May 25, a total of 3,631 enterprises, with 84.2 thousand employees, are planned to start operation in the city of Almaty.
It was informed that SPA, swimming pools and gyms will resume their work depending on the epidemiological situation in the city.


