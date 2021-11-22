Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 4,000 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in E Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 November 2021, 21:36
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers is underway in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from Semeynews.kz.

To date, over 3,930 teens, expecting and nursing mothers got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Recall that Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. The vaccination with Pfizer vaccine kicked off on 15 November 2021.

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 kicked off in Kazakhstan earlier this year on 1 February 2021. Healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies were the first in line to get the anti-COVID vaccines. Mass vaccination of all eligible categories of citizens began on 2 April 2021.


