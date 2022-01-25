Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 365 thou people fully immunized against COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 January 2022, 15:55
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 364,376 people have received two COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, 63,603 people have received COVID-19 booster jabs in Pavlodar region, including 3,836 over the past 24 hours.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, the second COVID-19 vaccine jab has so far been given to 364,376 or 71.9% of the total residents of the region.

6,890 teens, pregnant and nursing women have been administered the first jab of Pfizer vaccine and 4,005 – both jabs of the vaccine.

New restrictions due to the spread of Omicron variant are in place across the region.

Notably, the region reports a uptick in numbers of the coronavirus infection.


