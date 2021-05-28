Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 300,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty city

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 May 2021, 13:16
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – As of May 27, Almaty region has added 279 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 44 symptomless cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

228 COVID-19 patients were released after proper treatment. However, 67 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

1,897 people, including 57 children, are treated for COVID-19 at infectious hospitals. 14 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care units. 23 COVID-19 patients are on life support.

2,092 are treated for COVID-19 at home, including 305 asymptomatic cases.

2,358 people were vaccinated in Almaty city in the past 24 hours. As of May 27, 296,286 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in the city.

Currently, there are 211 vaccination centers in Almaty city. They are based at healthcare facilities, schools, sport facilities, and shopping malls.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.
