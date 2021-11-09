Almost 30,000 contract COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan since early 2021

URALSK. KAZINFORM – 29,992 people have contracted COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region since the beginning of 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional sanitary and epidemiological control department revealed that 48% of COVID-19 cases (14,457) had been detected in the city of Uralsk. Baiterek and Burlin districts reported 15% (4,448) and 13% (3,729) of confirmed COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

Over the past week, the number of COVID-19 cases dropped 8.6% from 279 to 225 in comparison with the week before last.

Located in the low-risk ‘green zone’, West Kazakhstan region has added 264 COVID-19 cases since November 1.

This week the region has logged 92 fresh COVID-19 cases among people aged 60 or more and 36 new COVID-19 cases among children.