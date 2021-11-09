Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Almost 30,000 contract COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan since early 2021

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 November 2021, 15:11
Almost 30,000 contract COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan since early 2021

URALSK. KAZINFORM – 29,992 people have contracted COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region since the beginning of 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional sanitary and epidemiological control department revealed that 48% of COVID-19 cases (14,457) had been detected in the city of Uralsk. Baiterek and Burlin districts reported 15% (4,448) and 13% (3,729) of confirmed COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

Over the past week, the number of COVID-19 cases dropped 8.6% from 279 to 225 in comparison with the week before last.

Located in the low-risk ‘green zone’, West Kazakhstan region has added 264 COVID-19 cases since November 1.

This week the region has logged 92 fresh COVID-19 cases among people aged 60 or more and 36 new COVID-19 cases among children.


West Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events