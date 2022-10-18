Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    Almost 3,000 apartments commissioned in Kostanay region since Jan

    18 October 2022, 10:55

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region observes significant increase in the volume of construction works and housing built, Kazinform learned from the local economy and budget planning department chief Gulbaram Mussagazina.

    According to her, construction works in the region increased by 8.3% and reached 126.6bln tenge.

    The region has built 343,100 square meters of housing since the year beginning, which is 1.7% more compared to the previous period. 2,962 apartments have been commissioned in totak.

    The region plans to build another 4,000 apartments u nder Nurly Zher programme, .


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kostanay region Construction Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
    Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
    President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
    19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov