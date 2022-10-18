Almost 3,000 apartments commissioned in Kostanay region since Jan

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region observes significant increase in the volume of construction works and housing built, Kazinform learned from the local economy and budget planning department chief Gulbaram Mussagazina.

According to her, construction works in the region increased by 8.3% and reached 126.6bln tenge.

The region has built 343,100 square meters of housing since the year beginning, which is 1.7% more compared to the previous period. 2,962 apartments have been commissioned in totak.

The region plans to build another 4,000 apartments u nder Nurly Zher programme, .



