Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region
Almost 3,000 apartments commissioned in Kostanay region since Jan
18 October 2022, 10:55

Almost 3,000 apartments commissioned in Kostanay region since Jan

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region observes significant increase in the volume of construction works and housing built, Kazinform learned from the local economy and budget planning department chief Gulbaram Mussagazina.

According to her, construction works in the region increased by 8.3% and reached 126.6bln tenge.

The region has built 343,100 square meters of housing since the year beginning, which is 1.7% more compared to the previous period. 2,962 apartments have been commissioned in totak.

The region plans to build another 4,000 apartments u nder Nurly Zher programme, .


Related news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
Read also
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Congress Center in Samarkand
President Tokayev arrives at Congress Center to participate in OTS Summit
TV debates of presidential candidates to be held today
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

News

Archive