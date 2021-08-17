Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Almost 280,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in Kostanay region

    17 August 2021, 16:49

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Over 55% of population of Kostanay region has already been inoculated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional public health department, 346,655 doses of the first component and 285,385 doses of the second component of COVID vaccines have so far been delivered to the region.

    Over 277,800 people (or 55%) have received the first jab of COVID-vaccines, while 215,400 people (42.7%) have been vaccinated with the second dose.

    426 healthcare workers are involved into the vaccination campaign in Kostanay region. There are 181 vaccination rooms in the region.

    Some 43,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to Kostanay region the other day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kostanay region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued