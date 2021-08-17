Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 280,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in Kostanay region

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 August 2021, 16:49
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Over 55% of population of Kostanay region has already been inoculated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional public health department, 346,655 doses of the first component and 285,385 doses of the second component of COVID vaccines have so far been delivered to the region.

Over 277,800 people (or 55%) have received the first jab of COVID-vaccines, while 215,400 people (42.7%) have been vaccinated with the second dose.

426 healthcare workers are involved into the vaccination campaign in Kostanay region. There are 181 vaccination rooms in the region.

Some 43,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to Kostanay region the other day.


