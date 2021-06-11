Go to the main site
    Almost 250,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

    11 June 2021, 11:13

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 55 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Almaty region in the past 24 hours. Almost 250,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region, as of June 10 26,666 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region.

    Of 55 new COVID-19 cases, 44 are symptomatic and 11 are symptomless. Of 55, 14 cases were registered among children.

    The highest number of fresh infections was added in Taldykorgan – 18. 8 COVID-19 cases were logged in in Iliyskiy, 5 – in Yeskeldinskiy, 4 – in Yenbekshikazakhiy, 4 – in Zhambylskiy, 3 – in Panfilovskiy, 3 – in Sarkanskiy, 3 – in Talgarskiy and more.

    To date 25,581 people were released from hospitals after making full recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

    In total, 326,325 doses of the first component of COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the region. Of these, 39,500 are HayatVax doses, 282,825 are Sputnik V doses and 4,000 are QazVac doses. As for the second component, the region saw a supply of 213,845 doses, including 39,500 HayatVax doses, 170,345 Sputnik V doses and 4,000 QazVac doses.

    249,733 people were inoculated with the first component of the vaccines. The second component was administered to 149,998 people.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare Sputnik V HayatVax
