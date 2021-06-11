Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

Almost 250,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 June 2021, 11:13
Almost 250,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 55 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Almaty region in the past 24 hours. Almost 250,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region, as of June 10 26,666 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region.

Of 55 new COVID-19 cases, 44 are symptomatic and 11 are symptomless. Of 55, 14 cases were registered among children.

The highest number of fresh infections was added in Taldykorgan – 18. 8 COVID-19 cases were logged in in Iliyskiy, 5 – in Yeskeldinskiy, 4 – in Yenbekshikazakhiy, 4 – in Zhambylskiy, 3 – in Panfilovskiy, 3 – in Sarkanskiy, 3 – in Talgarskiy and more.

To date 25,581 people were released from hospitals after making full recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

In total, 326,325 doses of the first component of COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the region. Of these, 39,500 are HayatVax doses, 282,825 are Sputnik V doses and 4,000 are QazVac doses. As for the second component, the region saw a supply of 213,845 doses, including 39,500 HayatVax doses, 170,345 Sputnik V doses and 4,000 QazVac doses.

249,733 people were inoculated with the first component of the vaccines. The second component was administered to 149,998 people.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   QazCovid-in   Healthcare   Sputnik V   HayatVax  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires