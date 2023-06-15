Go to the main site
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year

    15 June 2023, 11:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Almost 250,000 first-graders will start their school year in 2023, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Enlightenment.

    Of 249,737 first-grade pupils, 70 per cent will be taught in the Kazakh language.

    The highest number of first-graders with the Kazakh language of instruction have been recorded in Kyzylorda (94.1 per cent), Mangistau (93.2 per cent), Turkistan (80.6 per cent), Zhambyl (79.4 per cent) and Ulytau (82.5 per cent) regions, according to Chairman of the Secondary Education Committee Zhomart Karambayev.

    Kyzylorda (92 per cent), East Kazakhstan (78 per cent), Mangistau (87.1 per cent), Turkistan (79.8 per cent) and Ulytau (83.7 per cent) regions report the highest number of first-grade pupils.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Kazakhstan
