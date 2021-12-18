Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 206,000 vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 December 2021, 15:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of December 17, 205,911 people have been vaccinated with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The second component of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 34,293 people.

Of 205,911, 163,438 are teenagers, 12,344 are pregnant women, and 30,114 are nursing mothers.

Of 34,293, 25,926 are teenagers, 2,474 are pregnant women and 5,891 are nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


