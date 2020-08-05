Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Almost 200 beat coronavirus in North Kazakhstan region in past 24 hours

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 August 2020, 13:27
Almost 200 beat coronavirus in North Kazakhstan region in past 24 hours

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 189 people have been released from quarantine after recovering from the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region in the past day, Kazinform reports.

In total, the region has registered 3,325 coronavirus cases since March 24, 2020. In the past 24 hours, 52 new COVID-19 cases have been reported. Of 3,325, 2,157 patients or 64% of total cases have recovered.

A source at the regional health office has confirmed, 213 and 672 patients are currently being treated at infectious inpatient clinics and temporary clinics, respectively.

Earlier Yuri Belonog, chief physician of the regional hospital, claimed the region had seen a decline in the number of COVID-19 and pneumonia cases as well as in ambulance calls.

Despite the stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the region, locals remain alert due to possible second wave of the coronavirus infection. To this end, a 200-bed infectious hospital is expected to be commissioned in the region by this October.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously