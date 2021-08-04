Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 200,000 vaccinated with 1st component of COVID vaccine in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 August 2021, 21:07
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 199,458 doses of the first component of COVID vaccine were administered in North Kazakhstan region. 153,984 people received the second dose, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Acting head of the sanitary and epidemiological department of the region Tatyana Gorlova revealed Wednesday that 64% of the region’s population got vaccinated with the first component and around 50% - with the second one.

According to her, the region added 1,048 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past seven days.

Gorlova added that even those vaccinated should wear face masks and observe other sanitary measures.

She also reminded that immunity develops 45 days after getting the second jab of anti-COVID vaccine.

