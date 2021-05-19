Go to the main site
    Almost 200,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty region

    19 May 2021, 14:27

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – 195,426 people have been vaccinated with the first component of COVID vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of these, 19,277 are healthcare workers, 29,602 – teachers, 17,574 – employees of emergency services, Ministry of Defense, National Security Committee, Internal Affairs Ministry, 8,607 – civil servants, 741 – railway workers and so on.

    The second component of the anti-COVID vaccine was administered to 101,846 people. Of 101,846, 4,254 are civil servants, 13,575 – healthcare workers, 19,095 – teachers, 7,262 – employees of emergency services, Ministry of Defense, National Security Committee, Internal Affairs Ministry, 186 – railway workers and others.

    No side effects have been reported in those inoculated since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

    As of May 19, 24,649 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region. 114 fresh infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

    21,431 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region since the onset of the pandemic.

    Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Coronavirus Regions COVID-19 Healthcare
