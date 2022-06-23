Go to the main site
    Almost 20 new schools to be built in Karaganda region

    23 June 2022, 13:27

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – 19 new schools are set to be built in Karaganda region in three upcoming years. Two new schools will be put into commission this year, akim (governor) of the region Zhenis Kassymbek said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    Governor Kassymbek told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service that two new schools will be constructed in the region, while 142 more are to be repaired by yearend.

    Zhenis Kassymbek noted that efforts to popularize sports among children with special needs are ongoing. For instance, 80 autistic children were offered free swimming lessons. In addition, a center for autistic children is expected to open its doors in Karaganda city this September.

    Schoolchildren and students of the region will also be granted free access to theaters, concert halls and museums as part of the Art For All project launched within the Year of Children.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

