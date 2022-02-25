Almost 2,000 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,996 Kazakhstanis recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform refers to the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Pavlodar region reported the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries at 582. Ranked second is Shymkent city with 279 people who beat COVID-19. Akmola region added the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 210.

188 people made full recovery from COVID-19 in Almaty city, 175 in Nur-Sultan city, 157 in Almaty region, 91 in Kostanay region, 89 in West Kazakhstan region, 51 in North Kazakhstan region, 49 in Karaganda region, 49 in Mangistau region, 39 in East Kazakhstan region, 26 in Zhambyl region, 10 in Atyrau region, and 1 in Turkestan region.

A total of 1,263,992 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.



