Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 18,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
24 July 2022 14:25

Almost 18,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 17,992 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of July 24, Kazinform has learned from the official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

1,280 patients are staying at hospitals, while 16,712 are receiving outpatient treatment.

30 patients are in critical condition, nine are in extremely severe condition and five are on artificial lung ventilation.


Related news
UAE announces 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
Japan’s 1st case of monkeypox confirmed: gov’t source
Epidemiological situation in Almaty, Zhetysu regions getting worse
Read also
Almaty, Zhetysu rgns to receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses next month
Russia records 6,571 daily COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Kyrgyzstan reports 128 new COVID-19 cases
Epidemiological situation in Almaty, Zhetysu regions getting worse
Kazakhstan reports rise in commodity turnover with third countries
Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev becomes President’s Cup runner-up
Over 1,000 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan since early 2022
Kazakhstan to face scorching heat and rains in 3 days coming
Popular
1 President Tokayev performs Umrah
2 Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in Kyrgyzstan
3 Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 25
4 Kazakhstan reports 2,054 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083 recoveries
5 Tour de France. Astana's Lutsenko 9th in final GC

News

Archive