    Almost 160 thousand teens get vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

    16 December 2021, 10:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 159,514 teenagers and 12,048 pregnant women and 29,322 nursing mothers.

    The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 22,668 teenagers, 2,191 pregnant women and 5,156 nursing mothers.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

    Notably, the country has added 575 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more people have defeated the disease in the country.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

