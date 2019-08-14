Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Almost 15mn tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz field

    14 August 2019, 09:30

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM As much as 15mn tonnes of oil have been produced at Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz deposit developed by LLP Tengizchevroil.

    Accordingto the company’s press service, in 2008 Tengizchevroil completed its sour gasinjection project and construction of the 2nd generation plant, as a result ofwhich the daily oil output reached approximately 75,000 tonnes (600,000 barrels). The implementation of the projectenabled the company to produce 14,96mn tonnes of crude oil in 2019 or 119.4mnbarrels.

    Recall thatin the first half of 2018, crude oil output at Tengiz was 14.7mn tonnes (117.3mnbarrels).

    The total explored reserves of Tengiz field make 3.2bn tonnes (25.5bnbarrels) and 200mn tonnes (1.6bn barrels) at Korolev deposit. The extractedreserves of oil at Tengiz and Korolev fields are estimated from 890mn to 1.37bntonnes (7.1bn – 10.9bn tonnes). Tengiz reservoir is 20 kilometers (12 miles)wide and 21 kilometers (13 miles) long.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%