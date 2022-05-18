Go to the main site
    Almost 150 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    18 May 2022, 12:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 142 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for COVID-19, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread.

    49 COVID-19 patients are treated at special health facilities, while there are also 93 at-home COVID-19 care patients.

    Eight COVID-10 patients are in critical condition, one patient is on life support.

    Earlier it was reported that six people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
