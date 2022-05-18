Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Almost 150 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2022, 12:13
Almost 150 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 142 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for COVID-19, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread.

49 COVID-19 patients are treated at special health facilities, while there are also 93 at-home COVID-19 care patients.

Eight COVID-10 patients are in critical condition, one patient is on life support.

Earlier it was reported that six people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes