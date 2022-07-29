Qazaq TV
Almost 141,000 pregnant women fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
29 July 2022 10:38

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures on vaccination of teens, pregnant women and breastfeeding mother in Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Thus, the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,233,381 people, including 871,036 teens, 41,390 pregnant women and 145,131 breastfeeding mothers.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine was inoculated to 1,183,829 people, including 852,733 teens, 39,106 pregnant women and 140,807 breastfeeding mothers.

A total of 10,783,798 people got the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine countrywide. The second dose was administered to 10,514,609 people. 5,012,630 were revaccinated against the coronavirus infection.



