Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Almost 14,000 new coronavirus cases registered worldwide in past day

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 March 2020, 19:12
Almost 14,000 new coronavirus cases registered worldwide in past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered a total of 13,903 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide and 862 deaths in the past 24 hours, the organization said in a report published on its website on Monday night.

The overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases now stands at 167,511. More than half of them - 86,434 - were registered outside mainland China, TASS reports.

The total number of fatalities increased to 6,606, including 3,388 deaths outside mainland China.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from about 130 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 93 coronavirus cases. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President