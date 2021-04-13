Almost 13 thou residents received first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR REGION. KAZINFORM – There are 74 COVID-19 vaccination sites in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Pavlodar region’s administration, the first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was administered to almost 13 thousand residents in the region. Over 4 thousand have been give the second dose. 1.8 thousand residents of the region have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last three days.

The region is in in the «yellow zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.