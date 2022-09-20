Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 13,000 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus
20 September 2022, 10:43

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 12,997 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection to date. Of them, 171 patients are in hospitals, and 12,826 are at home care, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare says.

Five patients’ condition is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill and one more is on life support.

As reported, 64 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, 502 people have recovered.


