20 July 2022 09:17

Almost 11,000 people getting treatment for COVID -19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10,983 people still receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare informs.

977 patients are in hospitals, and 10,006 people are at home care.

The condition of 18 patients is estimated as serious. Three patients are in critical condition, and one patient is on life support.

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 1,959 new COVID19 cases and 726 recoveries.