    Almost 11,000 COVID-19 infections detected in Russia in 24 hours

    5 October 2020, 14:37

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 10,888, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday. According to TASS calculations, this is the highest growth since May 12, TASS reports.

    The relative growth is at 0.9%.

    For instance, in Moscow 3,537 cases were detected compared to 3,327 a day earlier. In St. Petersburg, where 407 cases were confirmed, the number of detected daily cases has surpassed 400 for the first time since May 21. In the Moscow Region the number of infections increased by 339 - over 300 daily infections were detected in the region for the first time since July 2.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

