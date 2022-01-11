Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 100 contract COVID-19 in Atyrau region in one day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2022, 22:24
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region logged over 90 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Atyrau public health department, a total of 97 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours. Of these, 80 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the city of Atyrau alone.

Of 97, 45 COVID-19 cases are symptomless. In the past day seven people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

Presently 359 people are treated for COVID-19 in the region, including 93 COVID-19 patients at the infectious facility at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the ‘yellow’ zone in the terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


