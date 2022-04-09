Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Almost 100 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2022, 11:15
Almost 100 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 98 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,290,502, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Shymkent city posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 41. Almaty city had the second highest number at 24. Karaganda region rounded up the top 3 with 12 COVID-19 recoveries.

7 people beat the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 5 in Nur-Sultan city, 2 in Almaty region, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in North Kazakhstan region, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Zhambyl region, and 1 in Pavlodar region.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival