Almost 10,000 get vaccine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of July 8 Almaty city recorded 420 coronavirus cases, including 370 asymptomatic. 116 people were recovered, 203 were admitted to the hospitals. 1,277 are staying in the hospitals, 96 are in the intensive care units. 13 are on life support, the healthcare department of Almaty reports.

Between February 1 and July 8 some 588,104 were vaccinated against COVID-19, 9,839 for the past 24 hours.

There are 212 vaccination rooms, 308 vaccination brigades in the city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.