Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almost 10,000 get COVID-19 vaccine last day in Almaty

    12 July 2021, 13:28

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Since February 1 up to July 11 some 558,104 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty, 9,418 for the past 24 hours. 90,263 of them are people aged 60 and older, Kazinform reports.

    There are 212 vaccination rooms in the city medical facilities, schools, cultural and sports facilities, shopping malls. 308 brigades consisting of 1,260 are involved in the vaccination drive.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Coronavirus Regions COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region