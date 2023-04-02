Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 1,800 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 April 2023, 12:06
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan recorded 45 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, 34 less than the previous day, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As of April 2, 1,790 Kazakhstanis are treated for COVID-19, including 179 COVID-19 patients at the infectious facilities and 1,611 COVID-19 patients at home care.

According to the ministry, three COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while two more are in critical condition. Two COVID-19 patients are on life support.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
