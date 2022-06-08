Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Almost 1,2 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

    8 June 2022, 11:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan updated the figures on Pfizer vaccination campaign in the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread.

    As of June 7, 1,197,644 people in Kazakhstan were vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. The second dose was administered to 1,070,186 Kazakhstanis.

    Of 1,197,644, 859,241 are teenagers aged 12-18, 40,595 are pregnant women, and 143,485 are nursing mothers. Among 1,070,186, 814,769 are teens, 36,454 are expecting women and 132,251 are nursing mothers.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had logged in 17 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. 17 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the virus in the past day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran