Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 June 2022, 11:05
Almost 1,2 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan updated the figures on Pfizer vaccination campaign in the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread.

As of June 7, 1,197,644 people in Kazakhstan were vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. The second dose was administered to 1,070,186 Kazakhstanis.

Of 1,197,644, 859,241 are teenagers aged 12-18, 40,595 are pregnant women, and 143,485 are nursing mothers. Among 1,070,186, 814,769 are teens, 36,454 are expecting women and 132,251 are nursing mothers.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had logged in 17 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. 17 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the virus in the past day.


