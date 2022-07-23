Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Almost 1,2 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized with Pfizer

    23 July 2022 15:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 23, 9,544,079 people got vaccinated with the first dose of COVID vaccines, while the second dose was administered to 9,325,823 Kazakhstanis, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    As for Pfizer vaccine, 1,231,220 people were vaccinated with the first dose, including 869,427 teenagers, 41,297 pregnant women and 145,103 nursing mothers.

    The second dose was given to 1,177,372 Kazakhstanis, including 849,803 teenagers, 38,970 expectant mothers and 140,273 breastfeeding moms.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 2,654 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day countrywide.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare #Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h