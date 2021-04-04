Almost 1,000 vaccinated in a day in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 9,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The public health department of Almaty city confirmed in a statement that 9,975 people had been inoculated against COVID-19 on April 3.

In total, 16,985 people were vaccinated in the city on April 2 and 3. Some 56 vaccination rooms are functioning in the city at the moment.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty city will allot 250,000 doses of vaccine in a matter of three months to vaccinate residents of the city at 250 vaccination rooms.

The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.