Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almost 1,000 vaccinated in a day in Almaty city

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2021, 12:32
Almost 1,000 vaccinated in a day in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 9,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The public health department of Almaty city confirmed in a statement that 9,975 people had been inoculated against COVID-19 on April 3.

In total, 16,985 people were vaccinated in the city on April 2 and 3. Some 56 vaccination rooms are functioning in the city at the moment.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty city will allot 250,000 doses of vaccine in a matter of three months to vaccinate residents of the city at 250 vaccination rooms.

The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital