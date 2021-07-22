Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Almaty city in one day

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 July 2021, 12:56
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 993 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 92 symptomless cases have been recorded in Almaty city in one day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Almaty public health department said in a statement that 348 people have been discharged from local hospitals after fully recovering from COVID-19. However, 402 people have been hospitalized with the same diagnosis the same day.

To date, 3,099 people, including 173 children, are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious hospitals in the city. Of these, over 100 are on life support.

Since February 1 through July 21 665,761 people have been inoculated with the first component of COVID vaccine, including 4,392 people in the past day. Of 665,761, 94,467 are aged 60 or older.


