Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Almaty, Zhetysu rgns to receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses next month

    25 July 2022 18:18

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Extra doses of Sinopharm, QazVac, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are to be delivered in Almaty and Zhetysu regions in August, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary-epidemiological control department, 1,370 doses of QazVac vaccine, 24,346 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, and 5,916 doses of Pfizer vaccine in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

    The regions are to receive an extra 20,000 doses of QazVac and 40,000 doses of Sinopharm as well as Pfizer vaccines in August.

    As of today, 719,966 people or 88.3% of the eligible adult population have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 691,121 or 84.8% the second dose in Almaty region.

    298,339 people or 62.5% of the eligible population have been given a booster jab, including 76,827 people Pfizer vaccine.

    In Zhetysu region, the first COVID-19 vaccine component has been administered to 316,582 people or 82.3% of the eligible adult population, and the second component to 305,144 or 79.3%.

    131,136 people or 60% of the eligible population of the region have received a booster shot, of whom 28,819 received Pfizer vaccine.

    earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 situation was deteriorating in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Almaty region #Coronavirus #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world #QazVac #Pfizer #Zhetysu region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h