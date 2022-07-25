Qazaq TV
Almaty, Zhetysu rgns to receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses next month
25 July 2022 18:18

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Extra doses of Sinopharm, QazVac, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are to be delivered in Almaty and Zhetysu regions in August, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary-epidemiological control department, 1,370 doses of QazVac vaccine, 24,346 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, and 5,916 doses of Pfizer vaccine in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

The regions are to receive an extra 20,000 doses of QazVac and 40,000 doses of Sinopharm as well as Pfizer vaccines in August.

As of today, 719,966 people or 88.3% of the eligible adult population have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 691,121 or 84.8% the second dose in Almaty region.

298,339 people or 62.5% of the eligible population have been given a booster jab, including 76,827 people Pfizer vaccine.

In Zhetysu region, the first COVID-19 vaccine component has been administered to 316,582 people or 82.3% of the eligible adult population, and the second component to 305,144 or 79.3%.

131,136 people or 60% of the eligible population of the region have received a booster shot, of whom 28,819 received Pfizer vaccine.

earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 situation was deteriorating in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.


