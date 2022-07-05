Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty, Zhetysu rgns report rise in coronavirus cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 July 2022, 17:10
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the global pandemic stands at 69,606 in Almaty and Zhetysu regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty region's Karasai and Ili districts have each reported three fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. One more coronavirus case has been posted in Sarkandsk district of Zhetysu region.

Yergali Sydymanov, chief medical officer of Almaty region, said at a briefing that an upward trend in COVID-19 cases is observed in Almaty and Zhetysu regions. Although, the regions are in the «green» zone for COVID-19.

According to the expert, vaccination of people over 12 is underway in the region with 366 vaccination sites and 67 mobile sites operational.

«1,036,060 people in two regions have received the first dose of vaccines or 86.4% of the adult eligible population. The second component has been received by 994,501 people,» said Sydymanov.

He added that 144,737 people have been given the first dose of Pfizer ( Comirnaty) vaccine. Among them, 110,953 teens, 4,668 pregnant women, and 17,759 nursing mothers.

A booster shot was administered to a total of 413,892 residents of Zhetysu and Almaty regions. 15,650 people have received a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The residents of the regions can get QazVac, SinopharmVeroCell, and Pfizer ( Comirnaty) vaccines.


