Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Almaty-Xian passenger flight to be launched

    16 December 2022, 14:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chinese aviation authorities continue to increase the number of passenger flights between Kazakhstan and China, Kazinform has learned from the Committee’s press service.

    The launch of a new passenger flight between Almaty and Xian is expected to positively influence the development of trade and economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

    According to the Committee, starting from December 23 China Southern Airlines will begin operating the regular passenger flights en route Almaty-Xian once a week on Fridays.

    Earlier it was reported that a direct flight from Kazakhstan to Seychelles is set to be launched.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and China Tourism Travel
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan establishes visa-free regime with member state of Caribbean Community CARICOM
    2 Kazakhstan and Seychelles to launch direct flights starting December 26
    3 Kazakhstan observes growth in COVID-19 cases since early November – Health Ministry
    4 Russia records 7,833 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
    5 Assets worth over KZT600bn returned to State in 11 mths – Anti-corruption Agency Head