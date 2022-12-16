Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty-Xian passenger flight to be launched

16 December 2022, 14:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chinese aviation authorities continue to increase the number of passenger flights between Kazakhstan and China, Kazinform has learned from the Committee’s press service.

The launch of a new passenger flight between Almaty and Xian is expected to positively influence the development of trade and economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Committee, starting from December 23 China Southern Airlines will begin operating the regular passenger flights en route Almaty-Xian once a week on Fridays.

Earlier it was reported that a direct flight from Kazakhstan to Seychelles is set to be launched.


