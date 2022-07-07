Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty witnesses 6-fold spike in COVID-19 cases

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 July 2022, 16:13
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in Almaty continues to worsen as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has spiked by over 6-fold compared to May 2022, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control office of Almaty city Karlygash Abdizhabbarova said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Abdizhabbarova, COVID-19 cases have increased 6.3-fold from 94 to 595 compared to May 2022. Currently Almaty city adds up to 100-200 fresh COVID-19 cases daily. The city returned to the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of COVID-19 spread on July 3.

The deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control office says the recent COVID-19 resurgence in the city is due to several factors, namely circulation of highly contagious ‘stealth’ Omicron variant, increased number of travels to and from Kazakhstan during the summer holidays as well as the rising number of imported cases.

Ms Abdizhabbarova urged the residents and guests of Almaty city to wear masks in indoors spaces and avoid mass gatherings.


