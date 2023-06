ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Rugby Sevens Championships of Kazakhstan concluded in Almaty, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Almaty men’s team finished first in the finals, followed by Taldykorgan and Astana.

In the women’s finals the team of Almaty was the best, Taldykorgan finished second, while Kostanay rounded out the top three.

Photo: olympic.kz