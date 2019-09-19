Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Almaty welcomes QS World Wide Conference

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
19 September 2019, 11:44
Almaty welcomes QS World Wide Conference

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty’s al-Farabi Kazakh National University is hosting QS World Wide Conference and Exhibition «Journey to Global Prominence: Harmony of Human Heritage and Advanced Technology», Kazinform correspondent reports.

Berdibek Saparbayev Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev Mayor of Almaty city, representatives of international organizations of the UN, UNESCO, world famous scientists, academic leaders, experts in higher education from 40 countries from all over the world participate in the QS World Wide International Education Forum. The parties are discussing the issues of increasing recognition of universities, role of universities in the formation of global human capital.

photo

A number of significant high-level events are to be carried out in the framework of the Global University Summit: QS World Wide Conference and Exhibition; meeting of the General Assembly of the Silk Road University Network (SUN) which unites more than 130 universities across the world as well as the Work Shop of the University Social Responsibility Network (USRN) which includes leading universities from different continents.

«It is symbolic that the QS World Wide International Educational Forum is being held in the Central Asia for the first time in its history. Our sunny city of Almaty is hosting it. Every third student of the country studies here. Fifteen years ago Kazakhstani universities debuted in QS World University Rankings. At that time Kazakhstan was represented by only one university. All the following years we did not lose time and in a short time our universities managed to make a breakthrough. By 2019, ten of our universities were included in the rankings. Six of them are located in the city of Almaty», stressed Bakytzhan Sagintayev Mayor of Almaty.

photo

In addition, a global congress themed «The role of youth in the implementation of sustainable development goals-2030» is being held under the auspices of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy, the International Secretariat «G-Global» and KazNU.

photo


Almaty   Education   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future