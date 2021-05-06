Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty vaccination rooms to work on holidays and weekdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 May 2021, 17:24
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty people may get the vaccine against COVID-19 on holidays and weekdays, Kazinform reports.

Head of the Almaty city affiliate of the e-healthcare republican centre Gulnara Iskakova told an online briefing that all 215 vaccination rooms of the city will be open on the May holidays and weekdays. People may opt to get the second dose of the vaccine earlier on the 21st day and not to wait the recommended interval of 45 days.

Vaccination is open to everyone. Foreign nationals, permanent residents, labor migrants, refugees and international students may get the vaccine in Almaty free of charge. Above 238,000 people were administered the first component of the vaccine, above 90,000 the second one.


