Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty to unveil IT and Creative Hub

    15 September 2020, 21:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told about the development of the IT and Creative Hub in the Almaly district of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The Mayor surveyed the progress of realization of the project for building the IT and Creative Hub.

    The office space for technological creative companies up to 9,000 sq m and an educational centre ONE Academie Informatique up to 4,000 sq m are being built. Its investor is Dzhambul Revshanov. The educational centre project will be realized jointly with French computer scientist, teacher Nicolas Sadirac and 01 educational platform. It is targeted to train some 800 experts aged 18-42 over the period of one and a half and two years, the Mayor’s Instagram reads.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty IT technologies
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11