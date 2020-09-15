Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Almaty to unveil IT and Creative Hub

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 September 2020, 21:40
Almaty to unveil IT and Creative Hub

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told about the development of the IT and Creative Hub in the Almaly district of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The Mayor surveyed the progress of realization of the project for building the IT and Creative Hub.

The office space for technological creative companies up to 9,000 sq m and an educational centre ONE Academie Informatique up to 4,000 sq m are being built. Its investor is Dzhambul Revshanov. The educational centre project will be realized jointly with French computer scientist, teacher Nicolas Sadirac and 01 educational platform. It is targeted to train some 800 experts aged 18-42 over the period of one and a half and two years, the Mayor’s Instagram reads.

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   IT technologies  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region